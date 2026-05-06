Pirates’ Konnor Griffin Emerging as Face of MLB’s Youth Movement

It's rare to see a teenager make his Major League Baseball debut. It's even rarer to see a guy that young have legit success in the big leagues pretty much right away.

But that is the case with Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin. Griffin made his big league debut on April 3 and has played in 30 gams since. He turned 20 years old on April 24 and his game has only picked up from there. Before his birthday, Griffin was slashing .182/.247/.242 with zero homers, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, two doubles and one triple in 19 games played. Those numbers don't sound great, but again, this was a 19-year-old we're talking about playing at the highest level of baseball.

Clearly, he found his footing afterward and since April 24, has slashed .410/.477/.692 with a 1.170 OPS, two homers, eight RBIs, five walks, three stolen bases, three doubles, one triple, and six runs scored in 11 games.

Konnor Griffin Is Red-Hot At The Plate

May 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates short stop Konnor Griffin (6) high-fives teammates in the dugout following his score against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Now, on the season, he's slashing .267/.333/.410 with a .743 OPS, two homers, 16 RBIs, seven stolen bases and five doubles in 30 games. He is the real deal and fans should be paying attention. If he keeps playing like he has over the last 11 games, he'll be the favorite to take home the National League Rookie of the Year Award. There are other great rookies out there, like JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals or Nolan McLean of the New York Mets, but Griffin is playing at another level right now. Plus, he's just 20 years old.

Baseball is at its best when there's a mixture of superstar veterans and young guys looking to take the crown. The 2026 season has been a perfect example of that. There are rookies all over the place making noise, including Griffin, Wetherholt, McLean, Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox, Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds, Chase DeLauter and Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians, and Andrew Painter of the Philadelphia Phillies, among others.

We're seeing young guys all across the league not only make the jump to the majors, but also find immediate success. For example, Murakami is tied with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for the MLB lead with 14 homers apiece.

There's a youth movement across baseball and Griffin is at the front of it. It's an exciting time to be a baseball fan.