Skip to main content
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Hits Inside-The-Park Homer Against St. Louis Cardinals

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Hits Inside-The-Park Homer Against St. Louis Cardinals

On the night of Matthew Liberatore's MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled the party, hitting an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning.

On the night of Matthew Liberatore's MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled the party, hitting an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning.

On back-to-back nights, the St. Louis Cardinals debuted two of their top prospects. Friday night saw Nolan Gorman take the field and Saturday saw starter Matthew Liberatore take the mound.

Liberatore, a former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays, came into the game as MLB's No. 39 overall prospect.

While he's brought with him plenty of hype and promise, the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds specifically, have spoiled the party.

It was the first inside-the-park home run for the Pirates in 2022 and the first of Reynolds' career. Not only that, but it was a stand-up inside-the-parker for the 2021 NL All-Star.

Pittsburgh has been playing near-.500 baseball this season and at home, the Pirates are 9-11.

Reynolds, in particular, is now up to five home runs on the year and already on Saturday, has his third multi-hit game in a row.

When it comes to hitting, Reynolds is the engine that makes this Pirates team run, as she showed last season, hitting .302/.390/.522. 

While it's unlikely that Pittsburgh will be competing for a postseason spot, having a potent offense with a big-time leader is going to help make that more of a possibility.

Liberatore gave up four runs in 4.2 innings of work, surrendering seven hits against the Pirates. 

Pittsburgh's bullpen has kept them in the game as the combination of Duane Underwood Jr. and Wil Crowe threw three one-hit innings on the mound after Jose Quintana struggled in his start.

The Pirates are 1-3 against St. Louis this season and with a win, will improve to 17-22 on the season and 3.5 games out of second place.

USATSI_18323933_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Hits Inside-The-Park Homer Against St. Louis Cardinals

By Alex Murphyjust now
USATSI_18322431_168388303_lowres
News

Rafael Devers Has Two-Homer Day for Boston Red Sox

By Alex Murphy2 hours ago
OriolesAdleyRutschmanWaves
News

Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Adley Rutschman, Will Catch Saturday vs. Tampa Bay in Debut

By Tom Brew9 hours ago
USATSI_18314688_168388303_lowres
News

Washington Nationals Turn Triple Play Against Milwaukee Brewers

By Alex Murphy22 hours ago
USATSI_18272773_168388303_lowres
News

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Insane Bare-Handed Play, Throws Out Braves' Ozzie Albies

By Alex Murphy22 hours ago
USATSI_18313394_168388303_lowres
News

Trevor Story Hits Fourth Home Run in Two Games for Boston Red Sox

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_18313051_168388303_lowres
News

Nolan Gorman records first career MLB hit for St. Louis Cardinals

By Alex MurphyMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18306067_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Trevor Story Hits Third Home Run of Night for Red Sox Against Mariners

By Alex MurphyMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18304773_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Trevor Story Hits Two 2-Run Home Runs for Boston Red Sox on Thursday

By Alex MurphyMay 19, 2022