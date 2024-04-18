Pittsburgh Pirates Closer Aroldis Chapman Suspended, Fined After Argument With Umpire
MLB has suspended Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman two games for his actions in Monday's game against the New York Mets, the league announced Thursday evening.
Chapman, who has also been issued a fine, was arguing balls and strikes with umpire Edwin Moscoso in the eighth inning Monday night at Citi Field. The 36-year-old left-hander was ejected, but not before he was credited with allowing three earned runs.
The Pirates lost to the Mets 6-3, and now they are losing Chapman, pending an appeal. Chapman did not take the mound in Pittsburgh's games Tuesday or Wednesday.
The seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion started 2024 on the right note, not giving up a hit or run until his eighth appearance of the season. Chapman notched five holds and a save between March 28 and April 12, and the Pirates went a perfect 7-0 in games in which he appeared.
Chapman blew a save last Saturday, though, and he got stuck with the loss Monday. After facing a mere eight batters in those two games, his ERA has gone from 0.00 to 4.76, while his WHIP has gone from 0.600 to 1.412.
Pittsburgh signed Chapman to a one-year, $10.5 million contract in January. He was fresh off a successful postseason run with the Texas Rangers, who had acquired him ahead of the MLB trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals.
Chapman rose to stardom during his six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. The flamethrower then split 2016 between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs before returning to the Bronx and spending the next six seasons in pinstripes.
For his career, Chapman is 50-41 with a 2.54 ERA, 1.087 WHIP and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings for his career. He ranks third among active players with 322 saves and fourth among active relievers with a 20.1 WAR.
The Pirates brought Chapman in to be their setup man and secondary closer, but two-time All-Star David Bednar boasts a 13.50 ERA through his first seven appearances this year. With Bednar still struggling and Chapman potentially out for the next few contests, Pittsburgh might have to reassess its bullpen for its upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox.
