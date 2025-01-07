Pittsburgh Pirates Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Outfielder Alex Verdugo
The Pittsburgh Pirates may have brought Andrew McCutchen back for another go in 2025, but that doesn't mean they're done looking for outfielders.
FanSided's Robert Murray went on "The Baseball Insiders" last Friday and shared some insight into what is bubbling behind the scenes at this point in the MLB offseason. When asked about the state of the Pirates, Murray revealed that free agent Alex Verdugo is someone they are keeping an eye on.
"They are all also looking for additional offensive reinforcements, and I do know that one name of interest for them is Alex Verdugo," Murray said. "I don't believe anything is imminent there by any means, but he is a player that they do like."
Verdugo, 28, is coming off the least productive season of his big league career. In 149 games with the New York Yankees, Verdugo hit .233 with 13 home runs, 62 RBI, a .647 OPS and a 0.8 WAR.
Before his brief stint in the Bronx, though, Verdugo was a top prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the centerpiece of the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade. He placed 12th in AL MVP voting with the Boston Red Sox in 2020, and was an everyday member of their lineup for four seasons.
Verdugo hit .289 with a .778 OPS between 2019 and 2022, averaging 15 home runs, 69 RBI, five stolen bases and a 3.0 WAR per 162 games in that span.
However, the Red Sox traded Verdugo to their heated rival in December 2023. Just 11 months later, the Yankees let him reach free agency without much fanfare. He hit just .208 with a .622 OPS this postseason, appearing in all 14 of New York's games from the ALDS through the World Series.
The Pirates are surely more interested in the old Verdugo, as opposed to the new version that fizzled out with the Red Sox and Yankees alike. And with Andrew McCutchen likely to spend most of his time at designated hitter, it makes sense that Pittsburgh would want to add a veteran corner infielder to slot in next to Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz.
