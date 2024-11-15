Pittsburgh Pirates Roll Out Wild Promotion For Paul Skenes' Autographed Rookie Card
When Paul Skenes made his MLB debut on May 11, 2024, the course of the Pittsburgh Pirates' franchise may have been changed forever.
The 21-year-old gave up three earned runs to the Chicago Cubs that afternoon, striking out seven in just 4.0 innings of action. The Pirates went on to win that game, which became a trend whenever Skenes took the mound.
Seven months later, a piece of that historic performance is set to hit shelves, courtesy of Topps.
A single Skenes rookie card, autographed by the former No. 1 overall pick himself, was slipped into a 2024 Topps Chrome Update pack that was released Wednesday. It also features the authentic "MLB Debut" patch that Skenes wore on his sleeve that day.
One lucky fan will eventually come across the card, which could prove to be a priceless piece of memorabilia in the near future.
The Pirates, however, want the card for themselves, and they are willing to pay a king's ransom to secure it.
Friday morning, the team took to social media and went public with their offer. Whoever gives them the 1-of-1 card will receive two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, as well as a softball game for 30 at PNC Park with alumni as coaches.
The package also includes a meet-and-greet with Skenes, two autographed Skenes jerseys, batting practice with the team and a private tour of the Pirates' Spring Training facilities and LECOM Park.
Even Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, said the person who finds the card can sit next to her at a Pirates game.
Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.9 WAR across 23 starts this season. He is currently a finalist for both NL Rookie of the Year and NL Cy Young, and he was named to the All-MLB First Team on Thursday night.
It's too early to say Skenes is bound for Cooperstown, but there have rarely been more impressive foundations for a Hall of Fame resume.
Luckily for whoever finds the Skenes rookie card, they now have a few attractive options on their hands. Either keep a piece of history forever, sell it, or trade it in for an absolute haul.
