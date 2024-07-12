Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie Paul Skenes Named NL Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
In just about two months of big league action, Paul Skenes has asserted himself as one of the best pitchers in the game.
The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie already made history when he was awarded a roster spot at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game last Sunday. Skenes has now taken things a step further, as he was named the National League's starting pitcher on Friday.
Skenes is just 22 years old, 12 months removed from going No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
In 11 major league appearances since his debut on May 11, Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA, 0.920 WHIP, 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, a 6.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 3.1 WAR. Despite spending the first six weeks of the season down in Triple-A, Skenes still ranks fourth among NL pitchers in WAR.
Skenes made yet another historic start on Thursday, when he tossed 7.0 scoreless, hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Much was made of Skenes getting an early hook in the Pirates' eventual 1-0 win, but Pittsburgh did clear him to pitch on four days rest in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday.
Between his dominance on the mound, his constant shattering of records and his relationship with LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Skenes has immediately become one of baseball's biggest stars. He has now been pegged as the face of the National League's All-Star pitching staff as well, adding yet another feather to his cap midway through his rookie year.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Skenes will be the fifth rookie pitcher ever to start in the All-Star Game. He joins Dave Stenhouse, Mark Fidrych, Fernando Valenzuela and Hideo Nomo on the exclusive list in league history.
Skenes' 11 career appearances are also the fewest by any player named an All-Star, regardless of if they started, came off the bench or came out of the bullpen.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
