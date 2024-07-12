Livvy Dunne Had Simple Reaction to Paul Skenes' Historic Start on Thursday
After Paul Skenes threw 7.0 no-hit innings on Thursday in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers, his super girlfriend Livvy Dunne had a simple yet appropriate reaction.
Dunne, who is a national champion gymnast at LSU and a major social media influencer, posted a picture of Skenes's stat line and the phrase "slay."
Since making his debut on May 11, Skenes has taken the league by storm. Despite barely pitching for two months in the majors, he's already been named to the National League All-Star team - and he may end up earning the start. Skenes is 6-0 for the Pirates with a 1.90 ERA and has struck out 89 batters in 66.1 innings.
Dunne has been there every step of the way for him, becoming a popular pop culture figure among young baseball fans. Her presence at games and on social media is becoming akin to what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were for the NFL during the 2023 season.
The Pirates beat the Brewers 1-0 in the gem by Skenes, which turned out to be a history-making outing for him.
Per @Joe_Block of @OptaSTATS:
Pitchers to have multiple starts of 0 hits, 11+ strikeouts in a season:
Paul Skenes
Nolan Ryan
(via @OptaSTATS)
Considering that Ryan is one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball history, that's pretty good company for the rookie to be in. Skenes was the No. 1 pick in the draft a season ago and is the first player in baseball history to make the All-Star Game the year after being drafted.
The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night.
