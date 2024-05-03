Pittsburgh Pirates Swap Catchers in Pair of Roster Moves, Sending Down Former Top Prospect
After missing the entire season thus far with injury, veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal is ready to make his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's been called up in advance of Friday's game while former top prospect Henry Davis has been sent down.
Per Pirates' Insider Kevin Gorman on social media:
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said catcher Yasmani Grandal, who has been on IL with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, will be active tonight against Colorado. Henry Davis has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to work on his hitting.
The 35-year-old Grandal signed with the Pirates this offseason after spending the last four years with the Chicago White Sox. Once a vaunted hitter who hit 22 home runs or more in five of six seasons from 2016-2021, Grandal has seen his power crater over the last two years. He hit just five homers in 2022 and eight in 2023.
Lifetime, he's a .237 hitter with 185 homers and 565 RBI. He is a two-time All-Star who has played for the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and White Sox. While not the hitter he once was, his veteran leadership should help the Pirates' pitching staff improve.
As for Davis, the 24-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2021 out of Louisville. He made his major league debut in 2023 and is just a .201 hitter through his first 85 games.
The Pirates enter play on Friday at 14-18 overall and will take on the Rockies on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.
