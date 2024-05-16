Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitcher Roansy Contreras to Los Angeles Angels
The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras to the Los Angeles Angels, MLB.com's Alex Strumpf was first to report Thursday.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Andrew Destin later added that the Angels were sending cash considerations back to the Pirates to complete the deal.
The Pirates designated Contreras for assignment last Saturday in order to make room on the active roster for top prospect Paul Skenes. Contreras was 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.653 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.0 WAR through 12 relief appearances this season.
The righty last took the mound May 10, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning in a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Contreras, still just 24 years old, has shown promise in his MLB career, even if his past few campaigns haven't been particularly impressive.
The Dominican righty was one of four players the New York Yankees traded to Pittsburgh for starting pitcher Jameson Taillon back in 2021. Contreras made one scoreless start for the Pirates later that year, following September call-ups.
The next season, Contreras rejoined Pittsburgh's starting rotation. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA with 1.274, 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.2 WAR.
Contreras struggled in 2023, though, going 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA, 1.566 WHIP, 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.5 WAR. He lost his spot in the starting rotation in early June, then got sent down to the minors in July.
Despite going 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 2.023 WHIP in Spring Training, Contreras still earned an Opening Day roster spot in 2024. Contreras gave up two earned runs in his regular season debut, and after seemingly getting his feet back under him with five consecutive scoreless outings, he posted a 5.79 ERA, .385 batting average against and 1.082 OPS against over his next five appearances.
Contreras is now set to join the Angels' big league bullpen, as they just freed up an extra roster spot by optioning Davis Daniel to Triple-A earlier Thursday.
