Los Angeles Angels Bolster Infielder Depth, Activate Luis Rengifo From Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels have reinstated infielder Luis Rengifo from the 10-day injured list, the club announced Thursday.
In a pair of corresponding moves, the Angels optioned infielder Niko Goodrum and right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel to Triple-A Salt Lake following Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rengifo last took the field May 3 against the Cleveland Guardians. He was eventually placed on the injured list retroactive to May 6 due to a viral illness.
The 27-year-old veteran was one of several Los Angeles infielders to get sidelined in recent weeks. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been out since April 20, while utility men Ehire Adrianza and Brandon Drury both hit the injured list on May 9.
To weather the constant losses, the Angels acquired Luis Guillorme in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on May 9.
With Rengifo back in the fold, Los Angeles can add him to their rotation of Guillorme and top prospects Zach Neto and Kyren Paris at second, third and short.
Rengifo was batting .330 with two home runs, 11 RBI, nine stolen bases, an .839 OPS and a 0.9 WAR before he got sick. With star outfielder Mike Trout banged up, Rengifo becomes the WAR leader among active Angels position players.
The Venezuelan infielder has been a part of Los Angeles' organization since the Tampa Bay Rays traded him there as a player to be named later in 2018. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and emerged as an everyday player in the Angels' lineup in 2022.
Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Rengifo hit .264 with a .751 OPS, averaging 16 home runs, 52 RBI, six stolen bases and a 2.1 WAR a year.
The Angels have Thursday off, meaning Rengifo won't make his return until Friday's series-opener at the Texas Rangers. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.
