Predicting 3 Final Blue Jays Offseason Moves After Kazuma Okamoto News

Coming off an American League pennant, the Toronto Blue Jays have thus far done all they could to establish themselves as the front-runners to return to the World Series.

The Blue Jays struck early with the starting pitching additions of Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, then added lockdown reliever Tyler Rogers in December. Then, on Saturday, multiple reports confirmed that they'd acquired Japanese free-agent third baseman Kazuma Okamoto on a four-year deal.

Still, nearly everyone who covers the Blue Jays closely seems to expect them to add at least one more big bat, and there's room to improve in other areas as well. So with spring training approaching faster than ever before, here are three more moves we believe the Jays will make.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Sign free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker

The "big one" is still out there, and with Alex Bregman likely out of the picture because he plays Okamoto's primary position, it's probably down to either Tucker or Bo Bichette for these Blue Jays.

Bichette is the incumbent; he just hit a massive home run for Toronto in Game 7 of the World Series, and the fan base adores him. But Tucker is likely going to be the more impactful player over the next half-decade, and the Blue Jays are proving this offseason that they're willing to spend extra money if they think they're getting the best player.

Trade outfielder Davis Schneider

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider (36) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If Tucker comes to Toronto, there will be a major surplus of outfielders. Daulton Varsho isn't going anywhere as the center fielder, George Springer will still play the field on occasion, and Addison Barger, Anthony Santander, Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, Joey Loperfido, and Schneider are all still in the mix.

Schneider is mostly a platoon player for the Blue Jays, but there may be a team out there that believes he can be more. Signing Tucker essentially eliminates a platoon spot, as the four-time All-Star would play every day, so the 26-year-old Schneider would maximize his utility as a trade piece.

Sign left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers

Aug 9, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Taylor Rogers (17) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Maybe this one is wishful thinking, but the Blue Jays could absolutely use one more left-handed middle reliever. And what better way to make Tyler Rogers more comfortable in the first year of his $37 million Blue Jays contract than to acquire his twin brother?

Taylor Rogers is likely being undervalued in this free-agent class because his last contract was too expensive, and his second half with the Chicago Cubs was subpar. But this is a former All-Star with a 3.34 career ERA who still struck out more than a batter per inning last year.

More MLB: Predicting Landing Spots For Bo Bichette, Others After Blue Jays' $60M Splash