Projecting the Boston Red Sox Starting Rotation After Signing Walker Buehler
Christmas came early for the Boston Red Sox, who signed free agent pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year deal worth $21 million on Monday. It's almost identical to the qualifying offer that he didn't get from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 30-year-old Buehler helped the Dodgers win the World Series this season, securing the final out in Game 5 against the Yankees. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in all of baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020. Buehler is a two-time All-Star and clearly represents massive upside for the Red Sox. However, there is risk involved considering his poor 2024. He's the second big acquisition for the Red Sox in the rotation, as they also added Garrett Crochet in a trade this month.
Here's a look at the projected starting rotation:
1) Garrett Crochet. An All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, he struck out 209 batters in 146.0 innings.
2) Walker Buehler
3) Tanner Houck. An All-Star in 2024, he went 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA.
4) Brayan Bello: At 25 years old, he was supposed to be the ace of the staff, but he was inconsistent in 2024, going 14-8 with a 4.49 ERA. He's under contract through 2029.
5) Lucas Giolito. He's coming off his own Tommy John surgery and has one-year left on his deal. He's 61-62 lifetime with a 4.43 ERA.
It should be noted that these moves present the Red Sox with additional options. They can move Garrett Whitlock to the bullpen and can likely put Cooper Criswell there as well. Kutter Crawford could become a potential trade piece.
Boston finished third in the American League East at 81-81.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.