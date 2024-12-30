Prominent Toronto Blue Jays Reporter Set to Stop Covering Team at Year's End
Congratulations are in order for longtime Toronto Blue Jays reporter Kaitlyn McGrath, who is set to stop covering the team at the end of 2024 (which is Tuesday!).
She posted the news herself on social media:
Some personal news to close out 2024: I'm leaving The Athletic and the Blue Jays beat at the end of the year for another opportunity. This was a difficult decision after eight years at The Athletic. I'm so grateful for my time there, but this felt like the right time to pivot.
McGrath has long been one of the best beat reporters in the game, and she's gotten to see (and cover) a lot during her tenure on the beat.
During her time at The Athletic, she navigated the Coronavirus pandemic and it's impact on the Jays. Remember, Toronto couldn't play home games in 2020 and couldn't come back to Canada until the end of 2021. She also saw the team get to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, failing to win a single playoff game in that time.
She covered the team's pursuit of Shohei Ohtani in free agency last offseason and the pursuit of Juan Soto this offseason. She's reported on the situation facing the organization right now regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and their impending free agency.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East in 2024. We have not seen any news plans for coverage in The Athletic, but we'll continue to cover the Jays here at Fastball.
