Max Scherzer put the Toronto Blue Jays in position to win Game 7 of the World Series last season as he posted 4 1/3 innings and departed action with a two-run lead. Unfortunately for John Schneider's club there were still plenty of twists and turns remaining in an instant classic that ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers as World Series champions and the Blue Jays lamenting what could have been.

Their quest to return to—and perhaps win the Fall Classic this coming October—will once again include Scherzer as the veteran starting pitcher agreed to terms on a deal that will bring him back in 2026. Scherzer will earn $3 million base salary with up to $10 million incentives.

It's a move being made with an eye on latter parts of the season and postseason as the 41-year-old veteran will not have to carry a full workload thanks to Toronto's already robust rotation. Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce were added to the stable of arms in the offseason and Scherzer will provide even more flexibility whenever the team chooses to deploy him.

Schneider had made it clear that he loves coaching Scherzer and maintaining the continuity of his fiery leadership on the mound and in the clubhouse makes a lot of sense. The structure of the deal is intriguing because it suggests his valuable and tested arm could be used in any number of ways with any frequency. The addition also shores up Toronto against future injuries to their staff and presents the option to go with a six-man rotation.

Scherzer made 17 starts and threw 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season, posting a 5-5 record with a 5.19 ERA. He was much better during his three postseason starts and proved he can still handle a World Series Game 7 just a few short months ago.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated