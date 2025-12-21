Rays Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade For 3-Time All-Star

The Tampa Bay Rays were busy several days ago when they traded Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles and Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They likely aren’t done yet.

With Lowe gone, there is a hole at the second base position, one that needs to be filled if the Rays want to contend in 2026. They have recently been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

On Saturday, former MLB catcher and current MLB Network Radio host discussed the possibility of this potential trade and predicted that the Rays will ultimately be the ones to land Marte this offseason.

Rays Could Make Big Splash

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“As soon as I heard the Rays were interested in Ketel Marte, I was like ‘that’s absolutely where he’s getting traded to,’” Gimenez said. “Because that is such a Rays move.”

The Rays often trade players with expiring contracts and add pieces for the future that are Major League ready, or possibly flip those pieces for a star. Lowe had one year of club control left, while Marte has five.

The Rays have the prospect capital to make a move such as this. Marte would instantly boost their lineup and give them a much better chance of competing in the American League East.

He hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs, 72 RBI, a 4.4 WAR and an .893 OPS. He hits for power from both sides of the plate, is a three-time All-Star and also a two-time Silver Slugger.

The Rays went 77-85 in 2025, but the potential addition of Marte would give them a major boost offensively and help them bounce back into contention in 2026.

They have the pieces to get a deal done, so Gimenez might be onto something here. The Rays are able to balance competing in the present with building for the future and have been doing that for several years.

Marte is somebody that they could have for at least five years, or potentially trade for prospects at a later date. If the Rays make this move, it gives them a lot of flexibility in the present and the future.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for them as the offseason progresses, but don’t be surprised if they make a push for Marte.

