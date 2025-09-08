Rays Predicted To Cut Ties With $34 Million All-Star Infielder
The Tampa Bay Rays are competitive in the postseason race seemingly every season, but it looks like they're going to fall short this year.
While that's disappointing, there are a lot of bright spots on the roster. The Rays could also look to build the roster even better during the offseason. There are a few players the Rays could trade away to net talented prospects, but there are also some moves to make that would add big league talent to the roster.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently predicted the Rays would cut ties with veteran infielder Brandon Lowe in the offseason due to how impressive the infield depth is in Tampa Bay.
Rays infielder Brandon Lowe linked to offseason trade rumors
"Maybe this is overly cynical, but I have a hard time seeing the Rays hanging on to a player making $11.5 million in his walk year," Landers wrote. "Tampa will probably pick up the club option on Lowe’s contract, but he’s an injury-prone player whose days as a viable second baseman are numbered and who’s coming off an excellent year at the plate.
"All of the above suggests that now would be the time to try and sell high, rather than wait it out until next year’s trade deadline and run the risk of him getting hurt or underperforming. Lowe is still among the more underrated bats in the game, and if the Rays do make him available – while turning the infield over to Junior Caminero, Carson Williams, Taylor Walls and Yandy Diaz – they could fetch a solid return and keep stacking cost-controlled value for the future."
This isn't necessarily a knock on Lowe, but the Rays have a loaded infield of the future. Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, Carson Williams, and Taylor Walls look to be the future in Tampa Bay, which leaves no spot for Lowe in the future.
Rather than riding his contract out and trying to squeeze in playing time for all those involved, the Rays could trade Lowe in the offseason while his value is at its highest.
There are bound to be a handful of suitors interested in bringing Lowe in. He was an All-Star this season and could be a solid everyday second baseman on a different contending club.
More MLB: MLB Offseason Rumors: Mariners May Trade Star Pitcher