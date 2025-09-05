Rays' Talented Star Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of a postseason push, albeit they don't have a great shot to make it. But their hopes were recently crushed a bit more.
The Rays will be without starting shortstop Taylor Walls after the 29-year-old underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery, manager Kevin Cash said, via Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.
Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors recently provided an update on the situation and discussed some of the impact of losing Walls for the season.
"Walls has been on the injured list since August 12 with what was initially diagnosed as a left groin strain. He’s expected to be ready for Spring Training. This has been a typical season for Walls, a light-hitting defensive specialist," Franco wrote. "He hit .220/.280/.319 with four home runs through 317 plate appearances. The Florida State product owns a .195/.286/.298 batting line in more than 1500 career trips. Walls’ value comes entirely from his glove.
"While Statcast’s Outs Above Average has him as a roughly neutral defender, Defensive Runs Saved grades him as a plus gloveman at each of second base, third base and shortstop. Walls was the starting shortstop with Ha-Seong Kim on the injured list for a good chunk of the season. Tampa Bay traded Jose Cabellero and waived Kim. They’ve promoted top prospect Carson Williams to take over at shortstop and would have used Walls as a utility player if he’d been healthy."
Walls had a case for the Gold Glove at shortstop in the American League this season, even with the talented Bobby Witt Jr. patrolling shortstop for the Kansas City Royals. Walls' glove is so dominant at shortstop that he's a lock in the lineup despite being one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball.
This is a crushing blow for the Rays as they sit just 2 1/2 games out of a wild card berth in the AL. Most experts wouldn't give the Rays much of a chance to crack into the postseason, but they're still in the hunt.
Without Walls, the Rays will be forced to rely heavily on some young prospects. Walls is expected to return for spring training in 2026.
