Rays Trade Promising Young Arm To Orioles For Package Of Prospects

The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy this offseason. They signed Steven Matz and Cedric Mullins in free agency and also are close to trading Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, the Lowe trade wasn’t the last of their moves. More are likely coming for the Rays too.

After agreeing to send Lowe to Pittsburgh, the Rays made another deal, this time sending right-hander Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com’s Jake Rill. In exchange for the young starter, the Rays are receiving outfielder Slate de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Over and a 2026 Competitive Balance Round A Draft Pick.

Rays Bolster Farm System With Baz Trade

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Rays have a lot of starting pitching depth, and they can help out teams that need more of it. They already sent Mason Montgomery to Pittsburgh in the Lowe deal.

But Baz has brought back some very promising prospects from the Orioles. Baltimore is one of several teams that needed starting pitching depth coming into the offseason after a 75-87 finish in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Rays still have Shane McClanahan at the top of their rotation, as well as right-hander Ryan Pepiot, so they are pretty well set in terms of starting pitching depth.

The Rays also recently added Steven Matz to the rotation, so that certainly helps with their rotation depth. With that move, they could afford to trade Baz to Baltimore and bring back some very promising young prospects.

It’s impossible to say who won the deal at this point in the offseason, but the Rays are bringing a lot of upside to their farm system with this move, and it should set them up well for the future and allow them to add to other areas of the roster to improve for 2026.

Tampa Bay has been busy lately, and Friday was no exception. It will be interesting to see what deals are on the horizon for this young team.

They have a lot of depth in their system and can use it to make other trades, or they can dive back into the free agent market and sign a few bargain players to get themselves back on the map next season after a rough 2025.

