Report Indicates that Chicago White Sox Still Intend to Trade Ace This Offseason
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago White Sox are still planning on trading ace pitcher Garrett Crochet this offseason.
For good measure, Nightengale adds that the team wants to trade Luis Robert Jr. as well.
He said this in Sunday morning's notebook:
Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who had struggled since the All-Star break (0-3, 8.78 ERA) until his last start Friday, is attracting plenty of interest from teams who are scouting him for a potential trade this winter. Crochet put on a show Friday, striking out nine batters in four innings, throwing 43 of his 55 pitches for strikes.
The White Sox still intend to trade Crochet in the offseason, and hope to also move center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who hit two homers on Friday after being in a 5-for-46 skid.
This makes sense for the White Sox on multiple fronts. First off, given how bad they are, there's no reason to hold onto good players on short-term deals. They are lightyears away from contention, so those assets are better-served bringing the White Sox a prospect return than they are playing for the White Sox now.
The question will be as to when the Sox make their move. Last year, they held out and traded Dylan Cease in spring training and could likely posture and hold out for solid deals again, even if later in spring.
The White Sox will play the Houston Astros again on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Ky Bush (CWS) will pitch against Framber Valdez (HOU).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.