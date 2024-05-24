Report: MLB Admits Umpires Made Mistake at End of White Sox-Orioles Game
Major League Baseball has reached out to the Chicago White Sox about the controversial ending to Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Friday afternoon.
Chicago had been in the midst of a ninth-inning rally, more than halfway towards overcoming a six-run deficit in the final frame of the contest. With one out and two men on, outfielder Andrew Benintendi popped out to shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Even though the umpires signaled for an infield fly, Andrew Vaughn got called for interference after he slightly nudged Henderson on his way back to second base. That resulted in a game-ending double play, much to manager Pedro Grifol's frustration.
Per Rogers, the league told the White Sox that the obstruction call should not have been made.
If second base umpire and crew chief Adrian Johnson had made the right call, catcher Korey Lee would have stepped up to the plate with two outs, again representing the winning run. What he would have done is obviously a complete unknown, but getting MLB's reassurance probably doesn't provide White Sox fans with much comfort.
Thursday night's debacle marked the start of a four-game series between the White Sox and Orioles. Game two is scheduled to get underway at 7:40 p.m. ET on Friday, while the Saturday and Sunday showdowns will each get going at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Baltimore owns the fourth-best record in the American League at 30-18, coming off a 100-win campaign in 2023. Chicago, on the other hand, has the word winning percentage in baseball after opening 2024 on a 15-36 skid.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.