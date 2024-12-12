Reports Indicate it's "More Likely Than Not" That Houston Astros Trade Kyle Tucker
The winter meetings might be over, but the rumor mill is still swirling even though the parties have all left Dallas.
And according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the next big domino may not be that far away from falling. Feinsand says that momentum has picked up on the idea of the Houston Astros trading away All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is a year away from free agency.
The Astros have been fielding interest from multiple teams on All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is one year away from free agency. Sources say it’s more likely than not that Tucker will be traded this winter, with some projecting a deal could come together rather quickly.
Feinsand indicates that the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees are being two of the most aggressive teams in their pursuit of Tucker, with the Cubs currently sitting as the favorite in a potential trade.
One of the most impactful offensive players in the American League, Tucker is just 27 years old. He's already a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glover, a Silver Slugger and a 2022 World Series champion. He's coming off a year in which he hit 23 homers with a .289 average. He played only 78 games because of a leg injury that kept him out for months but still delivered a solid year at the plate.
Lifetime, he's a .274 hitter. He led the American League in RBI in 2023 at 112.
If the Astros were to lose Tucker, they could face even more pressure to sign Alex Bregman in free agency, who they are also at risk of seeing depart.
