Michael McGreevy Snaps Wild St. Louis Cardinals Streak By Tossing Gem in MLB Debut
Michael McGreevy didn't have history on his side Wednesday, but the rookie right-hander found a way to stand out regardless.
The St. Louis Cardinals called McGreevy up to make his MLB debut earlier in the day, selecting his contract from Triple-A Memphis for the first time. McGreevy was tasked with facing the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers with the three-game series on the line.
McGreevy was also trying to buck an unsavory trend by the Cardinals, who hadn't had a starting pitcher earn a win in their MLB debut since Tyler Lyons in 2013. The 0-for-12 skid over the last 12 seasons was the longest active streak in the league, per Cespedes Family BBQ.
That came to an end Wednesday, thanks to McGreevy's dominance on the mound.
McGreevy gave up a double in the first inning and a walk in the fifth, but those were the only men the Rangers could get aboard to that point in the game. Even when McGreevy sacrificed three straight singles and an earned run in the sixth, the Cardinals remained up 8-1.
Three Texas groundouts in the seventh helped McGreevy end his debut on a high note. He allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk in 7.0 innings before getting the hook, recording three strikeouts along the way.
Most notably, McGreevy got credit for the win, as the Cardinals went on to claim a 10-1 victory in the series finale.
The 24-year-old was ranked as the No. 15 prospect in St. Louis' farm system before joining the big league roster. He had been 5-7 with a 4.45 ERA, 1.335 WHIP and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings through 20 starts with Triple-A Memphis this season.
Lance Lynn and Steven Matz may be on the injured list, but it remains to be seen if McGreevy will hang around in the starting rotation past his historic debut.
The Cardinals acquired Erick Fedde ahead of the trade deadline, adding him to the veteran trio of Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Miles Mikolas. Manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that 25-year-old Andre Pallante would remain in the rotation as well, even after Lynn's injury, which makes five starters.
Even if he doesn't have a spot moving forward, McGreevy sure left his mark and got the monkey off the Cardinals' back on Wednesday.
