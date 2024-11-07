Royce Lewis Could Change Things Up in 2025 For the Minnesota Twins
Heading into 2025, there is a chance that the Minnesota Twins could use slugger Royce Lewis at second base.
Twins' President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said that it's all dependent on how the team's offseason plays out, but they have thought about Lewis potentially spending more time at second and less at third.
Per the Minnesota Star-Tribune:
“Some of that will depend on the personnel we acquire, don’t acquire and how that all shakes out,” Falvey said of Lewis at second base. “We want him to stay open-minded to that and we’ll have that conversation.”
Known more for his offense than his defense, Lewis has played just one game at second base in his major league career, which spans parts of three seasons.
There is one big prize on the free agent market at third base in former Astros star Alex Bregman, and it's unlikely that the Twins sign him. Thus, it's hard to see who they will bring in to force Lewis off the position, but Falvey could get creative and bring in a third baseman via trade.
In addition to his defensive position, health will be a focus for Lewis next season. He's never played more than 82 games in any of his three seasons in the big leagues after dealing with various injuries.
When healthy, he's one of the elite sluggers in the game. He blasted 16 homers in just 82 games a season ago and had 15 in just 58 games back in 2023.
The Twins finished fourth in the American League Central and missed the playoffs this past year.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.