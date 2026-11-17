Eight free agents were extended the qualifying offer this offseason. Two of them will accept the offer and play under a $23.15 million salary in 2027. Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and Yankees closer David Bednar will return to their teams, reports ESPN's Alden González.

Source: MIN C Ryan Jeffers and NYY RP David Bednar accepted the 1-year, $23.15M qualifying offer.



Not accepting: SEA OF Randy Arozarena, CHC OF Seiya Suzuki, PIT 2B Brandon Lowe, BAL SP Trevor Rogers, SDP RP Adrian Morejon. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 17, 2026

Typically, a player accepts a qualifying offer if they feel like they don't have a strong market. The $23.15 million is an average of the top 125 salaries in MLB. That gives the player a nice payday on a one-year deal while the team retains the player for one more season.

That means the other six free agents given the qualifying offer will decline. Jake Bauers has already signed with a new team. Outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki already had their decisions reported by the media. González adds that Trevor Rogers, Brandon Lowe, and Adrián Morejón will decline their qualifying offers as well.

This is pretty significant, as it greatly impacts two free-agent markets. One of the top catchers and relievers will return at a pretty hefty salary in 2027 and can re-enter the open market next offseason without a qualifying offer.

What Ryan Jeffers Accepting the Twins' Qualifying Offer Means

Sep 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) hits a three run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers looked like he'd be one of the top free agents on the market after what looked like a breakout 2026 campaign. But he suffered a broken hamate bone in May, and his production dropped off after returning.

At the time of the injury, Jeffers was hitting .294 with a .909 OPS and could have been in line to start the All-Star Game. But after returning from his hamate bone injury in July, he put up a meager .231/.310/.417 slash with seven home runs. That isn't necessarily a horrible batting line in a vacuum, but it's definitely not one for someone who's looking to score a lucrative deal.

By accepting the qualifying offer, Jeffers takes home $23.15 million for 2027 and gets another shot at the open market after his Age 30 season. The Twins will keep one of their best players for one more season.

This also carries a ripple effect in the open market. The Twins are no longer in the catcher market after retaining their long-time starter. At the same time, it propels Carson Kelly and Tyler Stephenson to the top of the market. FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker's median crowd source projection has both Kelly and Stephenson getting two-year deals of $20 million and $18 million respectively.

What David Bednar Accepting the Qualifying Offer Means for the Yankees

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bednar accepting the qualifying offer means he'll be one of baseball's most compensated relievers in 2027. His offer exceeds the $23 million per year that Edwin Díaz got from the Dodgers last offseason (three years, $69 million).

The decision may also affect the Yankees' offseason plans with the bullpen. Bednar is once again entrenched in the ninth inning, which solves their biggest need in the offseason. New York already brought back sidearm left-hander Tim Hill for $2.25 million. They're also linked to Jonathan Loáisiga in free agency after a successful bounceback year in Arizona.

It's unclear if that affects any potential pursuit for Morejón, but it may make them a lesser suitor if the former Padre is looking for a closing role. Considering the amount of offense the Yankees have to add to their lineup, it may make more sense for them to pursue the next tier of arms.

Morejón greatly benefits due to the lack of competition. He can gin up a more desperate market, despite one fewer suitor, to land a lucrative reliever deal. FanGraphs projects him to get a four-year, $64 million deal, which was a higher AAV than what they projected for Bednar.

Draft-Pick Compensation for Free Agents Who Decline Qualifying Offers

When a player declines a qualifying offer, there are draft implications. Teams forfeit a draft pick for signing a free agent who declines a qualifying offer. Meanwhile, teams that lose a free agent who declines a qualifying offer will get a compensatory draft pick.

Team Situation Forfeited Pick Compensatory Pick Revenue-Sharing Third-Highest End of 1st Round ($50M+)/2nd Round (<$50M) Neither Second-Highest End of 2nd Round CBT Payors Second-Highest End of 4th Round

The Brewers get a first-round pick for losing Jake Bauers to the Red Sox. The Mariners, Orioles, and Pirates could be in line for a similar pick, depending on how much Randy Arozarena, Trevor Rogers, and Brandon Lowe sign for. All three players are projected to beat the $50 million threshold based on the FanGraphs median crowdsourced projection.

The Cubs and Padres will only get a fourth-round pick for losing Seiya Suzuki and Adrián Morejón. Both teams went over the $244 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold, based on figures from Cot's Contracts.