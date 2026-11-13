What Jake Bauers' Multi-Year Deal Means for Rest of First Base Market

One of the first major moves of the offseason reportedly involves a recent World Series champion.

Former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers has signed a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Brewers extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to the 31-year-old earlier this month. But instead, the power-hitting lefty will now return to the American League East, where he previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

Bauers had a breakout season in 2026, hitting .266 with a career-high 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. Those 26 homers led the championship-winning Brewers in the regular season. And now, the lefty-swinging slugger is cashing in on his impressive campaign by adding some offensive firepower to Boston's lineup.

Celebrate the Brew Crew’s historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

What other first basemen are available in free agency after Jake Bauers signs with the Red Sox?

Sep 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres infielder Ty France (25) tosses the ball to first base for an out in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this offseason, there already weren't a ton of big-name first basemen entering free agency. With Bauers joining the Red Sox, the list of available first-base options further dwindles in early November.

Ty France will now likely be considered the top target for any franchise looking to sign a first baseman in free agency. The 32-year-old had arguably his best offensive season in the majors yet this year, hitting .295 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs for the San Diego Padres. He also won a Gold Glove Award in 2025, so the veteran could help improve a team on both sides of the ball.

Alec Bohm could be another option at first base. However, the former Philadelphia Phillies corner infielder has more experience at third base and is more likely to be a top target at that position this offseason. Other free-agent first basemen include Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Bell, Ryan Mountcastle, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Bauers' departure opens the door for Milwaukee to consider internal candidates to play first base in 2027, including prospects Andrew Fischer and Blake Burke. Considering the status of the first-base market, it wouldn't be surprising if other teams also evaluate multiple options this offseason.