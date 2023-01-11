San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Nelson Cruz
The San Diego Padres continued to add to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter and seven-time American League All-Star Nelson Cruz.
Cruz, 42, gives the Padres another option at designated hitter. He slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022. He is currently functioning as the general manager of the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team.
Cruz experienced a down year, by his standards, in 2022. He played like an All-Star in 85 games with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, slashing .294/.370/.907, before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the season. Cruz saw a significant drop in production after joining the Rays, batting .226 with just a .283 On Base Percentage and .725 OPS in 55 games.
Over his last 179 games, Cruz has been a shell of himself at the plate. The Padres hope that he can bounce back in 2023.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Padres, as of Jan. 11, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Austin Nola .251/.321/.649
1B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722
2B Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708
3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.898
SS Xander Bogaerts .307/.377/.833
LF Fernando Tatis Jr. (Did not play)
CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.626
RF Juan Soto .236/.388/.778
DH Matt Carpenter .305/.412/1.138 / Nelson Cruz .234/.313/.651
In his 18-year Major League career, Cruz has been named an All-Star seven times. He's played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, the Twins, Rays and Nationals. He's finished top-15 in American League MVP voting six different times. He's a four-time AL Silver Slugger, and was named the American League Championship Series MVP as a member of the Rangers. With the Rangers, Cruz won back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
- Who Will Sign Trey Mancini? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
- OPINION: Chaim Bloom Just Signed the Best Long-Term Contract of the Off-Season
- What Was the Chicago Cubs' Best Move of the Off-Season?
- OPINION: Texas Rangers May Have Made Off-Season's Best Free Agent Signing
- Ranking Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson Contracts from Best to Worst
- Interview with Former Oakland A's Pitcher, MLB Record-Holder Ryan Dull
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.