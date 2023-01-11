San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Nelson Cruz

The San Diego Padres added to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz. After adding Cruz, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Padres in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The San Diego Padres continued to add to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter and seven-time American League All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Cruz, 42, gives the Padres another option at designated hitter. He slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022. He is currently functioning as the general manager of the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team.

Cruz experienced a down year, by his standards, in 2022. He played like an All-Star in 85 games with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, slashing .294/.370/.907, before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the season. Cruz saw a significant drop in production after joining the Rays, batting .226 with just a .283 On Base Percentage and .725 OPS in 55 games.

Over his last 179 games, Cruz has been a shell of himself at the plate. The Padres hope that he can bounce back in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Padres, as of Jan. 11, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Austin Nola .251/.321/.649

1B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

2B Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.898

SS Xander Bogaerts .307/.377/.833

LF Fernando Tatis Jr. (Did not play)

CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.626

RF Juan Soto .236/.388/.778

DH Matt Carpenter .305/.412/1.138 / Nelson Cruz .234/.313/.651

In his 18-year Major League career, Cruz has been named an All-Star seven times. He's played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, the Twins, Rays and Nationals. He's finished top-15 in American League MVP voting six different times. He's a four-time AL Silver Slugger, and was named the American League Championship Series MVP as a member of the Rangers. With the Rangers, Cruz won back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.