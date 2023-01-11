Skip to main content

San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Nelson Cruz

The San Diego Padres added to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz. After adding Cruz, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Padres in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In this story:

San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres continued to add to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter and seven-time American League All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Cruz, 42, gives the Padres another option at designated hitter. He slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022. He is currently functioning as the general manager of the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team.

Cruz experienced a down year, by his standards, in 2022. He played like an All-Star in 85 games with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, slashing .294/.370/.907, before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the season. Cruz saw a significant drop in production after joining the Rays, batting .226 with just a .283 On Base Percentage and .725 OPS in 55 games.

Over his last 179 games, Cruz has been a shell of himself at the plate. The Padres hope that he can bounce back in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Padres, as of Jan. 11, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Austin Nola .251/.321/.649

1B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

2B Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.898

SS Xander Bogaerts .307/.377/.833

LF Fernando Tatis Jr. (Did not play)

CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.626

RF Juan Soto .236/.388/.778

DH Matt Carpenter .305/.412/1.138 / Nelson Cruz .234/.313/.651

In his 18-year Major League career, Cruz has been named an All-Star seven times. He's played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, the Twins, Rays and Nationals. He's finished top-15 in American League MVP voting six different times. He's a four-time AL Silver Slugger, and was named the American League Championship Series MVP as a member of the Rangers. With the Rangers, Cruz won back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.