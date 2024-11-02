San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
Infielder Ha-Seong Kim has declined his mutual option with the San Diego Padres, The Athletic's Dennis Lin was first to report Saturday.
The Padres surely would have picked up their end of the option had Kim opted in, considering it was only worth $8 million for the 2025 season. Instead, Kim will collect a $2 million buyout and become a free agent.
Kim signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres ahead of the 2021 campaign, leaving the Korean Baseball Organization behind.
Kim played in 117 games his rookie year, batting .202 with a .622 OPS, but he was able to post a 2.1 WAR thanks to his dynamic defensive efforts at shortstop, second base and third base. The Padres made Kim their full-time shortstop in 2022, only to move him back into a utility role upon signing Xander Bogaerts for 2023.
That set Kim up to with a Gold Glove that season, becoming the first Korean player ever to earn the honor. Kim also took a leap forward on offense, batting .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 38 stolen bases, a .749 OPS and 5.8 WAR en route to a 14th-place finish in the NL MVP race.
Kim took over at shortstop again in 2024 as Bogaerts continued to age, but his season ended in August due to a right shoulder injury. He underwent surgery on Oct. 10 and is expected back by mid-April.
The 29-year-old finished this past season batting .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases, a .700 OPS and a 2.6 WAR in 121 games.
Kim switched agents in October, signing with the Boras Corporation before entering free agency. He is sure to be one of the top middle infielders on the open market alongside Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames and his former KBO teammate Hye-Seong Kim, should he get posted.
According to Spotrac, Ha-Seong Kim's market value currently stands at $49.1 million over four years. The Padres are already paying Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. a combined $63 million in 2025, so it remains to be seen how high they are willing to bid for Kim's services moving forward.
