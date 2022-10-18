Skip to main content
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager Bob Melvin will give the ball to Yu Darvish for the third time this postseason. Darvish has won both of his starts in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason.

The first two games of the series will be played in San Diego Tuesday and Wednesday night. Both teams will have Thursday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in San Diego Monday and Tuesday.

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA)

The Padres would like to defend homefield and take an early 1-0 series lead. The Phillies have other plans.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.

