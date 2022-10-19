San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 2 Starting Lineups

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Wednesday afternoon for game two of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The Phillies took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday night with their 2-0 victory over the Padres at Petco Park.

Aaron Nola will receive his third start of the postseason for the Phillies Wednesday. He has won both his starts in the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2022.

Padres manager Bob Melvin will turn to Blake Snell, in a game the Padres can ill-afford to lose. If the Phillies take game two, they will go up 2-0 in the NLCS with game three, game four, and game five (if necessary) to be played in Philadelphia Friday through Sunday.

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

8) CF Matt Vierling .246/.297/.648

9) SS Edmundo Sosa .227/.275/.644

SP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

5) 1B Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

6) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA)