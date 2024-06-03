San Diego Padres Reportedly Calling Up Adam Mazur, Set For MLB Debut Tuesday
The San Diego Padres are calling up right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur to the big leagues, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Monday morning.
Mazur is expected to draw the start against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, per Murray. Should he take the mound for that contest, it will mark Mazur's MLB debut.
The 23-year-old righty from Woodbury, Minnesota, is ranked as the No. 5 prospect and No. 3 pitcher in the Padres' farm system by MLB Pipeline. San Diego selected him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Iowa, where he went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA, 0.961 WHIP and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year as a junior.
Mazur started 2023 with High-A Fort Wayne, then rose to Double-A San Antonio. On the whole, Mazur finished the season 6-4 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.188 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Padres welcomed Mazur to Spring Training as a non-roster invitee to open 2024, and he made two appearances in the Cactus League. After tossing 1.0 scoreless inning in his first outing, Mazur blew a save and allowed two earned runs across 1.0 inning in his second.
Mazur dominated with Double-A San Antonio to start the regular season, going 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 0.866 WHIP and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. He then got promoted to Triple-A El Paso, where he didn't fare quite as well, posting a 1-2 record, 7.11 ERA, 1.316 WHIP and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four starts.
Regardless of his Triple-A struggles, the Padres' front office is showing faith in Mazur.
San Diego starts its road series against Los Angeles on Monday, with the club likely to hold onto an extra roster spot before officially calling up Mazur. Once the transaction is finalized, Mazur will be lined up to make his MLB debut at 9:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
