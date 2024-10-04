San Diego Padres Star Makes Major Change as Big Offseason Looms
The San Diego Padres are still playing in the National League Playoffs but one member of the Padres is already thinking about the offseason ahead.
Infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who is out with a shoulder injury, has switched agencies before likely hitting free agency.
Per Kevin Acee on social media:
Interesting development as Ha-Seong Kim enters a big offseason:
The Padres shortstop has hired Boras Corporation to represent him.
There is a mutual option for 2025 that Kim is likely to decline.
Even with shoulder surgery looming, he is expected to be coveted in free agency.
This is certainly a notable move for Kim, who will likely be looking for a bigger deal after being represented by Boras. The 28-year-old Kim is a very intriguing player. First off, he can play all over the infield, having spent time at second base, third base and shortstop in his four major league seasons. He won a Gold Glove in 2023 for his work at second base.
Offensively, he also represents a nice option for teams who need help in the infield. He's a lifetime .242 hitter with 47 career home runs and 78 stolen bases. His best year was 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 38 steals.
Several teams could use Kim, and the Padres would likely want him back as well. The Seattle Mariners could have openings at second base or third base this offseason, for example, and could be interested.
The Padres and Dodgers will play Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.