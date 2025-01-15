San Francisco Giants "Having Conversations" with Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger
The San Francisco Giants had already added free agents Justin Verlander and Willy Adames this offseason, but they may not be done apparently.
According to Robert Murray of Fansided, the Giants are also talking with former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Randal Grichuk.
With spring training only a month away, and Justin Verlander’s deal official, the Giants recently had a conversation with free-agent outfielder Randal Grichuk’s camp, source says. @Feinsand mentioned that the Pirates are another team interested in Grichuk, who’s coming off a season in which he hit .291/.348/.528 with an .875 OPS in 106 games.
The 33-year-old Grichuk just finished the 11th year of his career with the Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Diamondbacks. Lifetime, he is a .252 hitter and he crossed the official 10 years of service time mark earlier in 2024. As Murray mentions, he's coming off a year in which he hit .291 for the Diamondbacks across 106 games. He popped 12 homers and drove in 46, and he could make for a good platoon option in the outfield.
He spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-2021), helping the Jays get to the playoffs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. With Toronto, he hit .243 and popped 90 homers, the most he's ever hit with any single franchise. He also drove in 257 runs, pairing with popular Jays players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at the beginning of their careers.
Grichuk has 10 separate seasons of double-digit home runs, including hitting 31 for the Jays in 2019. He even hit 12 during that COVID-shortened season, which was 60 games.
