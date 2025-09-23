3 Perfect Giants Free-Agent Targets For Upcoming Winter: Too Early Edition
The San Francisco Giants had one of the most chaotic seasons of any team in Major League Baseball this year.
Under new president of baseball operations (and former All-Star catcher) Buster Posey, the Giants were major players in free agency and made the boldest trade of the year by acquiring former Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers. But after holding a playoff spot for most of the first half of the season, they tailed off big-time after the All-Star break.
Now that their playoff hopes are all but shattered heading into the final week of the season, now is the ideal time to look ahead to the winter and project some free agency targets that might be able to help the Giants end a four-year postseason drought next season.
Gleyber Torres - Detroit Tigers 2B
The Giants have every infield position solidified for next season but second base. Matt Chapman and Willy Adames form one of baseball's highest-paid left sides, and Devers and 20-year-old behemoth Bryce Eldridge should split time at first base and designated hitter.
If San Francisco brought in Torres, who is virtually the only impending free agent at the second-base position with any kind of track record, it could breathe easy about its infield for at least the next couple of seasons.
Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks SP
The idea of the Giants stealing one of their division rivals' starting pitchers and turning him back into a star after a down year is an alluring one. San Diego Padres righty Dylan Cease is another option, but let's go with Gallen because the Giants have seen more of him through the years.
Gallen has had a very rough platform season on the whole (4.70 ERA, career-worst 8.2 K/9), but he's had three solid starts against the Giants, allowing seven earned runs and striking out 19 batters in 19 2/3 innings. Home runs have been his bugaboo this year, and the marine layer in San Francisco tends to prevent a lot of those from flying out of the park.
Kyle Tucker - Chicago Cubs OF
For almost the entire decade, the Giants have tried (unsuccessfully) to lure the most prominent sluggers on the market each winter to take on the challenge of hitting at Oracle Park. Will Kyle Tucker be the one to finally take the bait?
A second-half slump and a lingering calf injury have curtailed Tucker's progress this season, but he's still put up excellent overall numbers (.854 OPS, 4.7 bWAR) and is fixing to challenge the $400 million mark. Posey, with the mindset that his team is one bat away from contending, might prove to be the most enthusiastic bidder.
As a backup to Tucker, Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees would also be a really nice fit, and perhaps he'd even fall in the Giants' laps if Tucker somehow wound up in the Bronx.
