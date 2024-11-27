San Francisco Giants Legend Brandon Crawford Announces Retirement
Longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford has announced his retirement after 14 seasons.
He put up a post on Instagram on Wednesday. You can see the post below:
"...Growing up in the Bay Area and going to games at Candlestick, I always dreamed of playing for the San Francisco Giants. Being drafted by my hometown team and spending of my career with them far surpassed any dream I had as a kid. I definitely pretended to win a World Series in my backyard, but winning two? That was beyond my wildest dreams..."
A four-time Gold Glover and a three-time All-Star, Crawford won the two World Series titles and a Silver Slugger. He spent 13 years in San Francisco and one with the St. Louis Cardinals. Lifetime, he was a .249 hitter who popped 147 home runs. He hit a career-high 24 homers in an All-Star 2021 season.
It will be interesting to see where Crawford ends up next as his former teammate, Buster Posey, is now running the Giants. Perhaps there could be an opportunity for Crawford to do something with the organization, should he want to.
Unfortunately, injuries took their toll on Crawford at the end, as he played just 93 games in 2023 and 28 for the Cardinals this past season.
He hit only .169 with St. Louis as the team finished in a tie for second place in the National League Central. He hit just one home run in his farewell season.
Crawford received MVP votes in two separate seasons.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.