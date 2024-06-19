San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Honored at Wrigley Field Following Death
It seemed like just another fourth inning for the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.
Logan Webb was on the mound for the Giants, about to retire the side in order – again, nothing out of the ordinary.
But then, news broke that legendary Giants outfielder Willie Mays had died at the age of 93. The Giants confirmed as much in a statement, which went out just before the team evened the score at 2-2 in the top of the fifth.
While the news was circulating online, many fans and players alike were unaware of Mays' passing until PA announcer Jeremiah Paprocki came over the microphone in the sixth.
Paprocki asked for the crowd to take part in a moment of silence for Mays. Instead, fans gave Mays a standing ovation, honoring the Hall of Famer with thunderous applause.
Mays played 179 games at Wrigley Field during his career, ranking third only to the New York Giants' Polo Grounds and San Francisco Giants' Candlestick Park. He hit .342 with 54 home runs, 146 RBI and a 1.077 OPS at Wrigley.
After winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1951 and taking time off to serve in the military, Mays won NL MVP in 1954. From there, Mays made 24 consecutive All-Star Games, stringing together one of the most storied careers in baseball history before retiring in 1973.
Mays was a .301 career hitter with 3,293 hits, 660 home runs, 1,909 RBI, 339 stolen bases, a .940 OPS and a 156.2 WAR. He also earned 12 Gold Gloves and led the Giants to a World Series title in 1954.
San Francisco was unable to pull out a win Tuesday night, falling 5-2, but it still has a chance to claim victory in the series on Wednesday. The Giants' road trip will continue through the weekend, featuring a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, before they return to Oracle Park to host the Cubs on Monday.
The tribute to Mays before, during and after that game will surely be a rich one, as is fitting for the franchise's most iconic figure.
