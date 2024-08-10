San Francisco Giants Legends Deliver Awesome Ceremonial First Pitch on Saturday
The San Francisco Giants celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2014 World Series championship team on Saturday afternoon, and they sprinkled in a nice touch with ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to catcher Buster Posey.
That 2014 team beat the Kansas City Royals in the World Series. It was the third championship for the Giants in the 2000s, having also won in 2010 and 2012.
The Giants went 88-74 that year, earning a wild card spot in the National League playoffs. They defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in the single-elimination wild card matchup (which has since been removed from the playoff structure), before beating the Washington Nationals in the NLDS and the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.
Bumgarner was just 24 years old in that season and he helped carry the starting rotation. The big lefty went 18-10 overall with a 2.98 ERA. He made 33 starts and threw more than 217 innings. In the World Series, he made three appearances and pitched to a 0.43 ERA. He was named the World Series MVP. All in all, Bumgarner pitched 15 years in the big leagues with the Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a four-time All-Star.
As for Posey, he retired after the 2021 season. He's still just 37 years old and was one of the best catchers of the 2000s. He was a seven-time All-Star, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year and a three-time World Series champion. He also won a Gold Glove, a batting title and was a five-time Silver Slugger.
He hit .302 for his career. He spent 12 years in the big leagues.
