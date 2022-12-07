Skip to main content
Giants Still Pursuing Aaron Judge After Signing Mitch Haniger

Giants Still Pursuing Aaron Judge After Signing Mitch Haniger

The San Francisco Giants signed former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger on Tuesday. Aaron Judge remains in play for the Giants, but the New York Yankees are still trying to re-sign the MVP.

The San Francisco Giants signed former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger on Tuesday. Aaron Judge remains in play for the Giants, but the New York Yankees are still trying to re-sign the MVP.

The Giants signed an outfielder on Tuesday, though it wasn't the one everyone is waiting on.

San Francisco inked Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The pact includes an opt-out after the second year, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

The Giants officially announced the signing.

Passan and Rosenthal noted that Haniger does not take the Giants out of the running for Aaron Judge, and that the two outfielders have been on San Francisco's wish list all along. The Giants are one of Judge's top suitors, with the other being the Yankees, who are hopeful they can resign the 2022 MVP.

While Judge reset the American League and Yankees' single-season home run records with 62 longballs in 2022, Haniger only played in 57 games due to a high-ankle sprain. He slashed .246/.308/.429 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI for the Mariners last season.

Haniger hit a career-high 39 home runs and 100 RBI in 2021. An All-Star in 2018, his Seattle career began in 2017 following 34 games with the Diamondbacks in 2016.

Like Judge, Haniger is a California native. He was born in Mountain View and attended  Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose. Both are about an hour from San Francisco.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

USATSI_19037639
News

Giants Still Pursuing Aaron Judge After Signing Mitch Haniger

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19181453_168388303_lowres
News

2023 MLB Draft Order: Pittsburgh Pirates Win First MLB Draft Lottery

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18772088_168388303_lowres
News

2023 MLB Draft Lottery: How to Watch, How it Works

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19234403_168388303_lowres
News

Trea Turner Turned Down More Money from Padres to Play for Phillies

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19367935_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Houston Astros Will be Just Fine Without Justin Verlander

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19176794_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Cody Bellinger

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19222375_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs Sign 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to One-Year Deal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147188_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Josh Bell

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19175559_168388303_lowres
News

Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Andrew Heaney

By Jack Vita