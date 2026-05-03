Sandy Alcantara Expected to Be MLB's 'Hottest' Trade Chip

If you're a Major League Baseball team in need of pitching, keep a close eye on the Miami Marlins.

Although it is just May 3, the trade buzz is already starting around the league regarding Marlins ace and 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara. The 30-year-old is no stranger to trade rumors. Alcántara was one of the most popular trade candidates around the league in 2025 as well, despite a tough season overall. He missed the entire 2024 campaign and rather than trading him for pennies on the dollar due to his struggles, Miami opted to keep him. Overall, he finished the 2025 season with a 5.36 ERA in 31 starts.

Miami continued to bet on the hurler turning things around, rather than moving him for less than he's worth. Right now, it looks like the right call. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared that Alcántara already is viewed as the "hottest commodity" who could be on the move ahead of the August trade deadline.

Trade Deadline Buzz Is Already Starting

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, said that with so many teams with big payrolls struggling this year, trade talks have already picked up," Nightengale wrote. "The hottest commodity at the trade deadline is expected to be Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara and the Boston Red Sox could trade left-handed hitting outfielder Jarren Duran before the Aug. 3 deadline."

Alcántara looks like a superstar once again. He has made seven starts so far this season and has a 3.04 ERA and is leading the league with 47 1/3 innings pitched. Alcántara is under contract for the 2027 season with a $21 million club option. So, if the Marlins make the veteran hurler available, a team is going to get a superstar-level hurler for a playoff run and also at an affordable rate for the 2027 season, if his club option is picked up, of course.

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here on Aug. 3. It would be surprising to see a deal involving someone like Alcántara at this moment. Last year, the first game-changing deal happened in June when the Boston Red Sox shipped Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. We're at a point in the season in which buzz is going to start, but it's still a bit too early to see anything big really go down.

While this is the case, keep an eye on Alcántara if you're a team looking for pitching.