Mike Trout, Yordan Álvarez Emerge in Early MLB Trade Deadline Buzz

May is here and the sample size of games around the league is starting to reach a point where clubs are going to truly know what type of team they could be in 2026.

Obviously, things will change over the next three months. But there are a handful of clubs that look like legit contenders, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. There are also teams that already look like they're out of the mix, like the Houston Astros, New York Mets, and the Kansas City Royals.

Over the next few months, we're going to hear a lot of chatter and speculation about various guys who could be on the move. Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted that he has already started having trade talks, despite the season still being young. Who could be on the move, though? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand polled 20 front-office members about who could be the biggest name on the move. Unsurprisingly, a wide range of names were thrown out there, including Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez.

Who Could Be On The Move?

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"As part of our annual first-month executives poll, we asked 20 front-office members whom they believed would be the biggest name moved by the Aug. 3 Trade Deadline. Some of the names have been rumored trade targets for the past year or two," Feinsand wrote. "Others may surprise you: Sandy Alcántara, Marlins (4 votes), CJ Abrams, Nationals (3 votes), Joe Ryan, Twins (3 votes), Yordan Alvarez, Astros (2 votes), Luis Arraez, Giants (1 vote), Jarren Duran, Red Sox (1 vote), Seth Lugo, Royals (1 vote), Freddy Peralta, Mets (1 vote), Tarik Skubal, Tigers (1 vote), Mike Trout, Angels (1 vote), Michael Wacha, Royals (1 vote), Zack Wheeler, Phillies (1 vote)."

It's not shocking that Alcántara was mentioned the most. He's been the subject of trade rumors for a few years at this point. He has a 3.04 ERA in seven starts so far this season and is leading the league with 47 1/3 innings pitched. He has been at the top, or near the top, of each of our weekly trade big boards so far this season.

If the Astros were to make Álvarez available, he would be the biggest chip of the year. He arguably is the front-runner for the American League Most Valuable Player Award and would be bring back a haul for Houston if the Astros reset.

It would be a pretty big shock if the Angels made Trout available. He's finally healthy and looks like his old self. Sure, any team would love to have him. But, again, it would be a pretty big shock if he left Los Angeles.

All in all, it's early. But there could be some big-names on the move this year.