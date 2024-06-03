Fastball

Sarah Langs in Attendance as Philadelphia Phillies Raise $750,000 For ALS Research

Sunday was Lou Gehrig Day around Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies raised nearly $1 million dollars for ALS research during Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Also in attendance was famed MLB researcher Sarah Langs, who appeared on the ESPN broadcast.

Jun 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) watches the ball leave the park on a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia won 6-1. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies raised $750,000 for ALS research as part of "Lou Gehrig Day" around Major League Baseball.

The Phillies chronicled their day and their efforts on social media. Beyond just the financial contribution, they also had several people affected by ALS in attendance for their game against the St. Louis Cardinals, including famed MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs.

You can see some of the photos below:

An incredible $750,004 raised tonight to #StrikeOutALS by Phillies fans and @Asplundh_Tree

Baseball is the best

We're honored to stand with tonight's ALS Lineup of Courage and all those battling and affected by ALS

As for Langs herself, she also appeared on the ESPN broadcast for "Sunday Night Baseball" and talked about the FistBumps4ALS challenge that she helped start in order to raise awareness and funding.

Per ESPN:

"I had no idea what to expect when I first shared this with the world and I certainly never expected all of this."

MLB researcher and reporter, and former ESPN researcher Sarah Langs joined the Sunday Night Baseball booth to share her journey with ALS on MLB's Lou Gehrig Day.

Langs used to work at ESPN and has made several close-knit friends all across baseball.

According to some information that MLB put out ahead of Lou Gehrig Day, approximately 6,000 people in the United Stats are diagnosed with ALS each year.

The Phillies lost to the Cardinals, 5-4, in 10 innings but are still a whopping 41-19 on the season. They will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.

