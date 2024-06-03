Sarah Langs in Attendance as Philadelphia Phillies Raise $750,000 For ALS Research
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies raised $750,000 for ALS research as part of "Lou Gehrig Day" around Major League Baseball.
The Phillies chronicled their day and their efforts on social media. Beyond just the financial contribution, they also had several people affected by ALS in attendance for their game against the St. Louis Cardinals, including famed MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs.
You can see some of the photos below:
An incredible $750,004 raised tonight to #StrikeOutALS by Phillies fans and @Asplundh_Tree
Baseball is the best
We're honored to stand with tonight's ALS Lineup of Courage and all those battling and affected by ALS
As for Langs herself, she also appeared on the ESPN broadcast for "Sunday Night Baseball" and talked about the FistBumps4ALS challenge that she helped start in order to raise awareness and funding.
Per ESPN:
"I had no idea what to expect when I first shared this with the world and I certainly never expected all of this."
MLB researcher and reporter, and former ESPN researcher Sarah Langs joined the Sunday Night Baseball booth to share her journey with ALS on MLB's Lou Gehrig Day.
Langs used to work at ESPN and has made several close-knit friends all across baseball.
According to some information that MLB put out ahead of Lou Gehrig Day, approximately 6,000 people in the United Stats are diagnosed with ALS each year.
The Phillies lost to the Cardinals, 5-4, in 10 innings but are still a whopping 41-19 on the season. They will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.