Seattle Mariners Fan Posts Hilarious Halloween-Themed Mariners Post on "X"
Sometimes, in the midst of a long offseason, you need to find simple things that make you laugh.
Such was the case on Thursday morning as I was scrolling through "X" and came across a Seattle Mariners-themed Halloween decoration.
It was posted by @GrffinNW and includes an M's-themed graveyard including some of the Mariners that have come and gone since the 2022 playoff run: Kolten Wong, manager Scott Servais, outfielder Jarred Kelenic and a tombstone labeled "Mariners playoff run."
Ray was signed by the Mariners before the 2022 season, helping lead Seattle to those playoffs. However, he was injured in the very beginning of the 2023 season and missed the whole year (except one start) because of Tommy John surgery. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants before the 2024 season in exchange for Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani was ultimately dealt to Minnesota in the deal that brought Jorge Polanco back to Seattle.
As for Wong, the Mariners acquired him before the 2023 offseason in a deal for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro.
Wong hit .165 with Seattle over 67 games before being released and then latching on with the Dodgers. The team had been hoping that Wong could provide some stability to the second base position, but he was unable to do so. He did rebound once getting to LA, hitting .300 with two home runs over 30 at-bats. He made the Dodgers' playoff roster as well.
As for Kelenic, he was a top prospect acquired by the organization in 2018. The Mariners traded him to the Atlanta Braves last offseason after three seasons.
Servais was fired this August by the Mariners after spending nine seasons with the organization. He is the second-winningest manager in team history.
