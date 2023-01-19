Seattle Mariners Pick Up All-Star, World Series Champ on League Minimum

The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Giants will pay the remaining $11.5 million left on La Stella's contract, in the final year of the three-year deal.

La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Giants after the 2020 Major League Baseball season. La Stella, 33, slashed .245/.297/.677 in his two seasons with the Giants.

La Stella played the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, before signing with the Giants. The Mariners are the sixth different club he's played for in his nine-year MLB career.

La Stella won a World Series as a member of the Cubs in 2016. In 2019, as a member of the Angels, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. That same season, he slashed .295/.346/.832.

La Stella could split time at second base with newly acquired Kolten Wong. He could also see time in the designated hitter spot, and fill in at third base on off-days for Eugenio Suarez.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.