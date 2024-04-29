Seattle Mariners Re-call Popular Utility Player, Send Down Top Prospect
The Seattle Mariners have re-called popular utility man Sam Haggerty from Triple-A on Monday.
Simulataneously, they have sent top prospect Jonatan Clase down to Triple-A.
Haggerty missed time in spring training and at the outset of the season because of a medical procedure while Clase was called up after an injury to Dominic Canzone. Though Clase got 27 at-bats and appeared in nine games, he wasn't getting regular playing time. At Triple-A, he'll get a chance to do that.
This move means a few additional things for the Mariners moving forward:
1) It continues to give Luke Raley the inside track at playing time. Whether in the outfield or at designated hitter, Raley now has less competition in the lineup. Raley, Mitch Haniger, Julio Rodriguez, Dylan Moore and Haggerty can all play the outfield.
2) Haggerty can be used specifically in this series vs. Atlanta that begins on Monday. Given that left-handers Max Fried and Chris Sale are pitching for the Braves, Haggerty can start games or can help fill in the gaps on the bench that are created by the M's using lineups to combat the lefties.
The 29-year-old Haggerty is well-liked by fans because of his speed, size and ability to play all over the diamond. He's spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Mets and Mariners and saw his most success during the 2022 season, when he hit .256 with 13 stolen bases in 176 at-bats. He was an integral part of the M's making the playoffs that year but was unfortunately able to play in the playoffs after getting hurt at the end of the season.
