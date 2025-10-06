Seven-Year MLB Veteran, Former Rays Fan Favorite Announces Retirement
Brett Phillips wasn't a star in Major League Baseball, nor was he ever anything close. But he played the game exactly how it should be, and that made him a favorite wherever he went.
Phillips played parts of seven big-league seasons as a utility outfielder for five teams. He last appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, but last season, he attempted a comeback as a pitcher in the New York Yankees' minor-league system.
However, after that experiment led to just one appearance on the mound in Minor League Baseball, Phillips decided to call it a career at age 31.
Brett Phillips announces retirement from professional baseball
On Sunday, Phillips posted a video to his social media accounts announcing his intention to officially retire. He appeared in six games for the Kane County Cougars of the American Association, an independent pro team, earlier this summer.
"The time has come after 13 seasons of playing professional baseball to hang the cleats up," Phillips said in the video. "As I've had time to reflect on my career, there's a lot of people who have helped me get to playing Major League Baseball, and to where I'm at now."
On the whiteboard behind Phillips was a list of all the executives and coaches who took chances on him and helped him achieve the pro career he wound up having.
The most famous moment of Phillips' career, by far, was his walk-off single in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series against four-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even though Tampa Bay lost that World Series in six games, many folks' lasting image of that series will always be Phillips gleefully running around the outfield with his arms out wide, his teammates trying to catch him so they could mob him.
Phillips also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, and Baltimore Orioles.
That was the kind of joy Phillips always played the game with, and though he managed just a .187/.242/.277 career slash line, he left a positive impression in the clubhouse for all his teams.
