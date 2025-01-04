Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Love to Toronto Blue Jays in Interview
Oklahoma City Thunder standout and NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently gave some love to his hometown Toronto Blue Jays at the podium, saying that he was a big a baseball fan and that he liked the Jays.
"SGA" was wearing an MLB All-Star Game jacket and was asked about his baseball fandom. He said he loved baseball and added a "Go Blue Jays."
A native of Toronto, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in all of basketball. A two-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection, he's averaging 31.2 points per game this season for Oklahoma City. He's also shooting 88.5 percent at the line as the Thunder own the best record in the Western Conference at 29-5. The Thunder are a real threat to win the NBA championship this year.
They've never won a title since moving to Oklahoma City but the franchise did capture a title when they were named the Seattle SuperSonics.
Gilgeous-Alexander also represented Team Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
As for the Blue Jays, they are working their way through a slog of an offseason. After finishing last in the American League East in 2024, Toronto has missed out on several key free agents including Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez. The Jays remain engaged on free agent outfielder Anthony Santander and infielder Alex Bregman.
The team is also dealing with the contract status of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season. Bo Bichette is as well.
