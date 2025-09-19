Shocking Injury Twist Will Have Huge Impact On Mariners Division Race
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have battled back and forth all season for the American League West lead. The Texas Rangers have stayed about an arm's length away, typically at least five games back of second place in the division. The Athletics and Los Angeles Angels were two intriguing teams to follow early in the year, but their rosters weren't deep enough to sustain success throughout the year.
This has led to a heated battle between the Mariners and Astros. While Houston led the division for most of the year, the Mariners have surged back to tie at the top with nine games remaining. The most intriguing part of this race is the fact that the Mariners and Astros meet for a three-game set in Houston this weekend that could determine the winner of the league's most competitive division.
Whoever comes out of the three-game series with the series victory will hold a leg up over the final week. If somebody can come out with a sweep, the division would practically be locked up.
But the division race was recently flipped on its head.
Isaac Paredes return could flip Mariners-Astros division race on its head
The Astros traded Kyle Tucker in the offseason to acquire young star Isaac Paredes and top prospect Cam Smith. Paredes suffered a hamstring injury that was expected to sideline him for most of the year, if not the rest of it.
But in a shocking turn of events, Paredes is expected to be activated from the injured list on Friday, just in time for game one against the Mariners in Houston.
The young slugger was one of the best hitters on the Astros when he went down with the injury, but he's seemingly made a miraculous comeback to help Houston push for the division crown and a World Series.
The Mariners were already fighting an uphill battle as they travel to Houston for the biggest series of the year, but this battle has gotten even tougher. If the Mariners aren't excellent from start to finish, they could see the division slip out of their grasp this weekend.
