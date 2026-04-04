Shohei Ohtani Escapes Star-Studded MLB Homerless Streak

It was a good day for Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Saturday.

First and foremost, Ohtani launched his first home run of the season for Los Angeles. It took seven games, but Ohtani is on the board after hitting 55 homers in 2025. It's been a somewhat odd season so far across Major League Baseball from a home run perspective. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohtani was on a list of superstars without a home run that included Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cal Raleigh, Bobby Witt Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others.

SHOHEI OHTANI FINALLY HITS HIS FIRST HOME RUN OF 2026 🔥pic.twitter.com/SxEOP6B19C — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 3, 2026

Each year is a bit different. We've seen a handful of stars with a lack of power so far this season. On the other hand, there have been some wild homer numbers out there from unexpected guys. For example, Chase DeLauter launched his fifth homer of the season on Saturday in seven games as a rookie.

Chase DeLauter keeps crushing 😤



He LAUNCHES his 5th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/wsi0WCJRu9 — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

Shea Langeliers of the Athletics launched five homers in his first six games for the Athletics.

MLB HR leader Shea Langeliers hits his 5th of the seasonpic.twitter.com/MNngYuqtIi — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 1, 2026

Shohei Ohtani Is Good For MLB As A Whole

Apr 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares to step in to the batter's box against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's been a fun season so far, but it has been a bit surprising with some of the homers out there — or lack thereof. Now, Ohtani is on the board.

That's not all, though. MLB's Sarah Langs noted on X that Ohtani has extended his league-leading active on-base streak to 38 games. On top of this, he's still leading the league with 22 2/3 scoreless innings straight.

"Shohei Ohtani currently has: The longest active on-base streak in MLB (38 games)," Langs wrote. "The longest active scoreless inning streak among SP in MLB (22 2/3 IP)."

So, no one in baseball has a longer on-base streak or scoreless inning streak. That's certainly something, huh? Also, now he has his first homer of the season under his belt with plenty more to come.

When someone tells the story of Major League Baseball right now, there is no way to do so without talking about Ohtani. What he's doing is unheard of. There is a legit argument that he is the best offensive player in the game. Also, when healthy, there's an argument that he's among the best overall pitchers in the game as well. Fortunately, he's healthy right now and has been showing what he can do.

Major League Baseball is in a good place right now. It's going to be interesting to see how this next year goes with the Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire after the season. But right now, baseball is trending up and that's in large part because of Ohtani. Even if you're a fan of another team than Los Angeles, Ohtani is worth following every day. Even with a slow start offensively to the season, he's still doing something that hasn't been done. Imagine when he really heats up? There isn't another player out there right now who can do what he can do.