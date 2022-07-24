WATCH: Shohei Ohtani Drills A Home Run Against The Braves

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Angels are in Georgia taking on the Atlanta Braves.

During the game, Shohei Ohtani drilled a home run, which was his 20th of the season.

The MLB shared the video on Twitter, and the post is going viral.

In less than 30 minutes, there are nearly 200,000 views on the video.

Ohtani is one of the best players in all of baseball, and in addition to 20 home runs, he also has a 2.80 ERA as a pitcher.

He is 9-5 in 16 starts, so he is one of the best hitters and pitchers.

John Morsi of the MLB Network reported on Saturday that teams were calling the Angels about trading for Ohtani.

Morosi: "Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio"

Morsi added that the Angels are not interested in moving him.

Currently, the Angels are one of the worst teams in their division.

They are in fourth place in the American League West Division with a 39-54 record in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season.

In addition to Ohtani, they also have Mike Trout (who is arguably the best player of the current generation), so their lack of success is very disappointing.

Baseball is not the kind of individual game that basketball can be where a star can carry an entire franchise.