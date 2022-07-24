Skip to main content
VIRAL: Watch Shohei Ohtani Drills A Home Run Against The Braves

VIRAL: Watch Shohei Ohtani Drills A Home Run Against The Braves

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Angels are in Georgia taking on the Atlanta Braves. 

During the game, Shohei Ohtani drilled a home run, which was his 20th of the season. 

The MLB shared the video on Twitter, and the post is going viral. 

In less than 30 minutes, there are nearly 200,000 views on the video. 

Ohtani is one of the best players in all of baseball, and in addition to 20 home runs, he also has a 2.80 ERA as a pitcher. 

He is 9-5 in 16 starts, so he is one of the best hitters and pitchers. 

John Morsi of the MLB Network reported on Saturday that teams were calling the Angels about trading for Ohtani.

Morosi: "Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio"

Morsi added that the Angels are not interested in moving him.  

Currently, the Angels are one of the worst teams in their division.  

They are in fourth place in the American League West Division with a 39-54 record in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season. 

In addition to Ohtani, they also have Mike Trout (who is arguably the best player of the current generation), so their lack of success is very disappointing.  

Baseball is not the kind of individual game that basketball can be where a star can carry an entire franchise. 

USATSI_16742568_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Shohei Ohtani Drills A Home Run Against The Braves

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_2743766_168388303_lowres
News

Sunday Is A Big Day For This Boston Red Sox Legend

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_12738419_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Teams Are Reportedly Calling The Angels About This Superstar

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_14505620_168388303_lowres
Injuries

HUGE Injury News About MLB Star

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17979917_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Mets And Pirates Reportedly Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 22, 2022 9:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18728199_168388303_lowres
News

Astros And Yankees Starting Lineups For 2nd Game

By Ben StinarJul 21, 2022 6:36 PM EDT
MetsMaxScherzerDugoutCarlosCorrasco
News

Breaking Down National League Playoff Picture After All-Star Break

By Tom BrewJul 21, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
Giancarlo Stanton holds up the MVP award.
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Images from Tuesday Night's 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Haley JordanJul 21, 2022 1:53 PM EDT
USATSI_10170872_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Cleveland Guardians Send Pitcher To San Francisco Giants

By Ben StinarJul 19, 2022 10:53 PM EDT