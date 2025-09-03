Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber Shaking Up NL MVP Battle
The voters for the National League Most Valuable Player Award are certainly going to have their hands full when the season comes to a close.
Right now, it's a clear-cut, two-horse race and the award realistically could go to either. On one hand, you have the generational unicorn in Shohei Ohtani who isn't just tearing the cover off of the ball, but also blowing it by batters from the mound. Also, you have Kyle Schwarber who you can't put a ball past right now.
Let's take a look at the two candidates:
Who will win the National League Most Valuable Player Award: Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber?
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers:
Games: 135
Hits: 146
Runs: 125
Home Runs: 46
RBIs: 87
Stolen Bases: 17
Batting Average: .279
On-Base Percentage: .388
Slugging Percentage: .610
OPS: .998
WAR: 5.6
PITCHING:
Starts: 11
ERA: 4.18
Strikeouts: 44
Walks: 7
Innings Pitched: 32 1/3
Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies:
Games: 138
Hits: 126
Runs: 96
Home Runs: 49
RBIs: 119
Stolen Bases: 10
Batting Average: .245
On-Base Percentage: .366
Slugging Percentage: .577
OPS: .943
WAR: 4.3
For Ohtani, he's already a three-time Move Valuable Player. If he can get his ERA under 4.00, it will make his case stronger for the MVP award. But, right now, we've seen this before from him, as insane as that sounds.
Schwarber is leading the way for the second-best team in the National League right now, ahead of the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs and behind the Milwaukee Brewers. If Schwarber finishes the season with close to 60 homers and leads the league in homers and RBIs with Philadelphia finishing ahead of the Dodgers in the standings, there's a real argument that the award should be his. But, then on the other hand, if Ohtani gets that ERA down and surpasses Schwarber in home runs, there isn't much of an argument against him at that point.
All in all, it's a two-horse race. There is just a few weeks left before the regular season comes to an end. If I had to pick one guy right now, I'd roll with Schwarber. But, there is plenty of time left for Ohtani to catch him.
