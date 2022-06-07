Social Media's Reaction to Monday's Mariners/Astros Benches-Clearing Incident

Apparently, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros really do not like each other to the point of needing to settle non-baseball differences on the field on Monday night.

Both benches cleared in the top of the ninth inning after Mariners infielder Ty France was hit with a pitch in the back from Astros reliever Hector Neris.

Initially, France wanted the Mariners to challenge that he was hit with the pitch, which must have sparked something in the Astros dugout because they got fired up quickly.

From there, Mariners manager Scott Servais charged out of the dugout and both benches cleared in an instant.

Based on France's reaction, the pitch itself didn't seem to have any intentional intent as this was his 12th HBP of the season, a category he led MLB in last year with 27.

Everything else surrounding the pitch is what caused the brawl itself to happen, but the sparks were there between the two clubs prior to this game. AL West rivals do not get along and that is no different for Seattle and Houston.

The funniest moment of the entire situation is one that happened after the benches cleared, one between young Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and Neris.

Rodriguez, being the smart player that he is, was able to diffuse the situation quickly with Neris and got him out of any possible brawl simply by hugging him.

It didn't really help Neris out that much as he was ejected just a few batters later after throwing up and in to Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

It's unclear as to the intent of that pitch, but as soon as he threw it, Neris was gone from the game. Before that though, speaking of Julio, he went from friend to enemy quite quickly.

Remember that this game was still just a one-run game by this point. All Houston needed to do was keep Seattle at bay to potentially win the game in the bottom-half of the ninth.

Rodriguez, well he had other plans, sending his seventh home run into the seats in right field, a two-run shot to give the Mariners a three-run cushion at 7-4.

Houston was held scoreless in the bottom of the ninth and Seattle won the game, evening up the season series at 5-5.

The Astros and Mariners have two more games in this series, continuing on Tuesday night.